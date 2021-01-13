Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail line: Indian Railways starts train operations from Yog Nagari Rishikesh station

Indian Railways started operating train services from Yog Nagri Rishikesh railway station.

Indian Railways’ Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail line project: From Monday, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways started operating train services from Yog Nagri Rishikesh railway station, which has been developed under the Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail line project in the state of Uttarakhand. The Jammu-Tawi Express became the maiden train to arrive at the newly constructed railway station. According to the Railway Ministry, the newly built Yog Nagri Rishikesh railway station has been equipped with various modern facilities for the convenience of passengers. The Jammu-Tawi Express train service will accelerate economic activities including tourism in Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, the ministry said.

On 11 January 2021, train number 04605 Yoganagari Rishikesh-Jammu Tawi (weekly) was virtually flagged off from the newly constructed Yoganagari Rishikesh railway station. According to the Northern Railway zone, this station is the first station of the 125 km long Yoganagari Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail line project. This railway station is strategically important and is expected to give a boost to the tourism industry. In the future, this newly constructed railway station will prove to be an important part of the Char Dham Yatra. It is being said that compared to road journey, rail travel time for Char Dham Yatra will be reduced by about half. Also, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat congratulated and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for this project.

The Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail line will pass via various prominent places, connecting Srinagar, Dehradun, Karnprayag, Rudraprayag, Devprayag, Gauchar, Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli. This ambitious Indian Railways project will include a total of 12 new railway stations, as many as 16 bridges and 17 tunnels. Once completed, this broad gauge railway line will promote trade, boost tourism industry as well as provide Indian Railways connectivity between five districts of the state. The broad gauge railway line, worth of Rs 16,216 crore is scheduled for completion by December 2024.