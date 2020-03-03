Revamped IRCTC Golden Chariot luxury train is all set to hit the tracks! See schedule, fares and other details

The revamped luxury train is now all set to hit the Indian Railways ’ tracks again on an exciting week-long itinerary.

IRCTC Golden Chariot luxury train is all set to hit the tracks once again! Now, tourists in India can explore a rail journey like never before! The Golden Chariot train, owned by the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), which commenced in the year 2008 was recently taken over by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for management, marketing and operation. The revamped luxury train is now all set to hit the Indian Railways’ tracks again for an exciting week-long itinerary. According to IRCTC, the train has been given a new makeover.

Golden Chariot luxury train: Schedule and Fares

The train will embark on a journey called Pride of Karnataka from 22 March-28 March, 29 March-4 April, and 12 April-18 April. The 6 nights/7 days tour will commence from Yeshwantpur railway station. The journey will take tourists/passengers to various iconic destinations including Mysore, Bandipur National Park, Hampi, Halebidu, Chikmangalur, Badami-Pattadakal-Aihole, Goa before returning to Bengaluru in Karnataka.

According to the Golden Chariot website, the tour package – Pride of Karnataka is offering Adult rooming, deluxe cabin twin/double at a cost of Rs 2,99,130/- and Single Supplement rooming, deluxe cabin twin/double at a cost of Rs 2,24,350/-.

The Golden Chariot train is also providing various promotional offers. Under offer I, all nationals can avail complimentary pre or post hotel stay along with transfers. Also under this offer, a passenger can pay for one and his/her companion can pay 50% only. Under promotional offers II and III, the train is offering 35% discount on full journey (6 nights/7 days) and 50% discount on break journey (2 nights/3 days). However, offers II and III are only available for Indian nationals only.

The newly revamped luxury train now boasts many features including newly upholstered furniture, elegant drapery, fresh linen, crockery and cutlery of reputed international brands, renovated rooms as well as bathrooms. To provide wholesome in-room entertainment, the rooms have been equipped with smart TVs with a variety of wifi-enabled subscriptions including Amazon, Netflix, Hotstar, etc. Also, CCTVs and Fire Alarm systems have been installed for more safety.

According to IRCTC, the menus have been created by experienced chefs, which includes a variety of cuisines and homemade beverages. At the onboard spa, tourists or guests can also enjoy relaxing spa therapies. For fitness enthusiasts, the onboard spa has modern workout machines. The cost of the tour package is inclusive of all onboard meals, homemade beverages, guided excursions in AC buses, monument entry fee as well as meals at outside venues as per the itinerary.