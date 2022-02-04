Restaurant on Wheels: Experience rail-themed dining! Indian Railways opens coach restaurant at Nagpur station

The first ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ of Central Railways has been set up recently at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai (CSMT) railway station in the month of October 2021.

Indian Railways ‘Restaurant on Wheels’: Now passengers travelling to and from Nagpur railway station and locals can enjoy their meals at a train-themed restaurant. The Nagpur Division of the Central Railway zone has recently set up ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ at Nagpur railway station in Maharashtra under Innovative Ideas of catering policy. Though according to Central Railways, it is the first of its kind in Nagpur Division, it is the second such restaurant in the zonal railway. The first ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ of Central Railways has been set up recently at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai (CSMT) railway station in the month of October 2021.

The Central Railway said that the national transporter plans to explore the possibility of opening a similar ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ at a few more locations across the zone. The new restaurant has been established utilizing an unserviceable train coach which will become a landmark eatery house in the Nagpur railway station area. According to Central Railways, the restaurant coach mounted on rails is situated in the circulating area outside Nagpur railway station. It further said the exact look of the train coach has been provided to the restaurant coach. While decorating the ‘Restaurant on Wheels’, the major places of Nagpur city have been considered. Also, the original design, as well as colour of the coach, has been maintained.

According to the zonal railway, the newly opened ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ will be a fine dining place offering a unique experience to diners. The restaurant can accommodate as many as 40 patrons inside the coach. The restaurant’s interior has been decorated in such a way that passengers and the public can experience dining in a rail-themed setting. At the restaurant, North, South, Continental as well as other cuisine food are available and it will remain open 24×7 for passengers as well as the general public. The ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ will operate following all existing guidelines of Covid-19, issued by the Government for Restaurant, Central Railways added.