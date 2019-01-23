Rest in luxury on Indian Railways stations! New AC retiring room complex opens at Bilaspur station; pics here

From now onwards, railway passengers while waiting for their train at Bilaspur railway station would be able to enjoy a luxurious and comfortable stay.

Now you can rest in luxury on Indian Railways stations! Indian Railways has opened a new air-conditioned retiring room at the Bilaspur railway station. From now onwards, railway passengers while waiting for their train at Bilaspur railway station would be able to enjoy a luxurious and comfortable stay. Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways recently opened a “State of the art” air-conditioned retiring room complex. The newly inaugurated retiring room complex at Bilaspur railway station, which falls under the South East Central zone of the national transporter, has been provided with several passenger-friendly amenities as well as modern features. In addition to these facilities, special staff has also been deployed by Indian Railways to assist the railway passengers.

In a bid to provide comfortable stay to railway passengers, the new retiring room complex at Bilaspur railway station has been equipped with many features including air conditioning systems, newly built washrooms, beds, sofa sets, chairs, coffee tables, dustbins, mobile charging points, etc. Additionally, a reception has also been set up in the complex.

The retiring rooms of Indian Railways are rooms which are available at railway stations across the country. The retiring rooms are available in various categories namely, single, double and dormitory type of occupancy with AC and Non AC combination.

Passengers who wish to use the retiring rooms that are present at railway stations have an option to book them through the official website of IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation), irctc.co.in. According to the IRCTC website, the railway retiring rooms can be booked for minimum 12 hours to maximum 48 hours.

As per the cancellation policy of railway retiring rooms, 20 percent of the booking amount is deducted if the cancellation is done 2 days in advance excluding the day of occupation while 50 percent of the booking amount is deducted if the cancellation is done 1 day in advance excluding the day of occupation. However, no refund is granted by the railways if the cancellation of the retiring room is done on the same day of booking.