Remarkable Sale! Indian Railways earns over Rs 2,500 crore through scrap sales in 6 months

It has been a good year for the Indian Railways so far as it has registered a remarkable scrap sale till September. Through this sale, it has earned a total of Rs 2,582 crore, almost 29% higher compared to the same period of last financial year 2021-22. According to an official release by the Ministry of Railways, the target for earnings through sale of scraps for the financial year 2022-23 has been fixed at Rs 4,400 crores.

According to the Railways, ferrous scrap of 3,93,421 MT was disposed of in 2022-23 as compared to 3,60,732 MT in 2021-22. “Also 1,751 wagons, 1,421 coaches and 97 locos were disposed in 2022-23 as compared to 1,835 wagons, 954 coaches and 77 locos in 2021-22 up to September 2022. Indian Railways makes all out efforts to optimally utilise resources by mobilising scrap materials and sale through e-auction,” the release further read.

The scrap gets generated for the Railways mostly through construction activities of laying new tracks, converting old tracks into new ones, abandoning old structures, among other things. Generation and sales of unserviceable or scrap railway material is an ongoing process and is monitored at the highest level in Zonal Railways and in Railway Board. “In construction projects, scrap is normally generated in Gauge Conversion projects. Released Permanent Way items being offered for scrap are not reusable on track. These are disposed off in accordance with the Codal provisions of Railways,” the Ministry stated in the release.

In a separate development, amid the ongoing festival season, Indian Railways will be running 2,561 trips of 211 special trains (in pairs) till Chhath Puja this year. The step is being taken for the convenience of rail travellers and to clear extra rush of passengers, the Railways Ministry said. “Special Trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes, like Darbhanga, Azamgarh, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Firozpur, Patna, Katihar and Amritsar etc. Indian Railways has notified additional 32 special services,” it added.