Relive good old days! Visit Malgudi Museum at Indian Railways’ Arasalu Station; Check pics here

If you’re a fan of Malgudi Days then you must visit Malgudi Museum at old Arasalu station. The museum is based on the theme of RK Narayan’s Malgudi Days, which was televised by Shankar Nag with the same name. The popular television serial ‘Malgudi Days’ was shot at British-era Arasalu station of Indian Railways during the 1980s. There is also a cafe named ‘Malgudi Chai’ at Malgudi Museum. According to the Minister of State for Railways, Darshana Jardosh, memories of Swami and Friends come alive here. Last year, the South Western Railway confirmed to Financial Express Online that the museum is likely to become one of Karnataka’s tourist destinations. Check out the pics of Malgudi Museum below, shared by the minister on her Twitter handle:

According to the South Western Railway zone, an amount of Rs 35 lakh was spent on transforming the old Arasalu railway station into a museum. The old railway station under the Mysuru division has been turned into the Malgudi museum without changing its original architecture. The Malgudi museum at old Arasalu station was opened to the public on 8 August 2020. However, due to the Covid pandemic-related lockdown, the museum was closed down for about 90 days. Earlier, the SWR had said the number of visitors to the Malgudi museum till August 3, 2021, was 51,501. The entrance fee to the museum for visitors above five years is Rs 5 only, the South Western Railway zone had said.

There were also plans to develop a park there for children. The kids’ park will be equipped with multiple play things. The South Western Railway zone said that a cafeteria was also likely to open there. Apart from all these facilities, the visitors have been given free Wi-Fi service at the Malgudi museum. The public can use the internet for around half an hour. The South Western Railway had said that it will try to offer better facilities at the museum to attract more tourists in the coming days.