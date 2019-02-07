Relief for unreserved Indian Railways passengers! Over 1,000 swanky Deen Dayalu coaches coming for common man

Deen Dayalu coaches, first introduced in 2016, are aimed at giving the common man who travels in general class a modern and comfortable journey.

Relief for unreserved passengers! Indian Railways, in a bid to provide a better travel experience to its unreserved passengers, is looking to manufacture over 1,000 LHB-platform Deen Dayalu coaches with a host of comforts, learns Financial Express Online. Deen Dayalu coaches, first introduced in 2016, are aimed at giving the common man who travels in general class a modern and comfortable journey, especially for long-distance trains. According to the production plan finalised by Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways, in the next two financial years, that is 2019-2020 and 2020-2021, over 1,000 Deen Dayalu coaches for unreserved passengers will be manufactured.

A senior railway ministry official told Financial Express Online that over 540 Deen Dayalu coaches each will be manufactured in the next two financial years. Of these, the maximum Deen Dayalu coaches will be produced by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, followed by Modern Coach Factory (MCF) Rae Bareli and Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala. To cater to the last-minute rush of passengers, Indian Railways has been stepping up the production of Deen Dayalu coaches. These modern coaches boasting of several passenger-friendly amenities are attached to Mail/Express trains on long-distance routes, especially those with high demand. Below are some of the salient passenger-friendly features in Deen Dayalu coaches:

Comfortable padded seats, better than non-AC second class coaches Aqua-guard style water filtration system for drinkable water Cushioned luggage racks and coat hooks Anti-graffiti vinyl wrapping to keep the coach clean and scratch-proof Modular bio-toilets with polymerized floor coating, toilet occupancy indicators Water-level indicators and dustbins with enhanced capacity Fire extinguishers with anti-theft system More mobile charging points Hand hold provision in doorway area Interior paneling with aluminium composite panels

Meanwhile, Indian Railways is also hoping to roll out 100 coaches, that is 5 rakes, of the Antyodaya Express trains. Like Deen Dayalu coaches, these are also for the unreserved general class passengers. Antyodaya Express trains are fully unreserved Superfast train services for long-distance travel. The coaches of this train are similar to Deen Dayalu in terms of passenger amenities and features.