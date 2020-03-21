Relief for passengers! Indian Railways relaxes refund rules for PRS counter generated train tickets; details

Coronavirus outbreak: Indian Railways has relaxed the refund rules for the PRS counter generated train tickets.

Train ticket refund relief for Indian Railways passengers! In order to prevent overcrowding and practice social distancing at railway stations, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has relaxed the refund rules for the PRS counter generated train tickets. This means that passengers do not need to come to the railway station to generate the refund of tickets. This is a recent government advisory and has been given in the wake of the Coronavirus COVID-19 infection. Similar to this, Indian Railways has taken some prompt measures to avoid the overcrowding at railway stations and to prevent the spread of the virus infection from person to person.

According to the new step, all the rules for IRCTC e-tickets remain the same and passengers do not need to come to the railway station for generating the refund of their train tickets.

This relaxation which will be provided by Indian Railways on ticket refund is for those train journeys from the period of March 21, 2020 – April 15, 2020. Indian Railways passengers can avail the refund on train tickets in two cases, which are as follows:

Case 1:

1) Trains which have been cancelled by Indian Railways from the period of March 21, 2020 – April 15, 2020

In this case, the refund of tickets across the counters can be availed by the submission of the train ticket upto a period of 45 days from the date of journey. The relaxation has been provided during this period, instead of the usual extant rule of three hours/72 hours

Case 2:

2) Trains which have not been cancelled by Indian Railways, but the passenger does not travel and is unable to take the journey:

In this case, the TDR or the ticket deposit receipt can be filed within a period of 30 days from the date of journey at the railway station. The relaxation has been provided during this period, instead of the usual extant rule of three days.

The TDR can be submitted to the CCO or the CCM claims office for availing the refund within a period of 60 days of filing the TDR, subject to the verification from the train chart. The relaxation has been provided during this period, instead of the usual extant rule of ten days

For the passengers who want to cancel the train tickets by dialling 139 rail sampark sms service, those passengers can avail the refund across the counter within a period of 30 days from the date of journey. The relaxation has been provided during this period, instead of the usual extant rule of upto the scheduled departure of the train

Through these relaxation measures, the Railway Ministry has advised Indian Railways passengers to avail the refund facility and to avoid visiting the railway station, in order to prevent themselves from catching the infection. This step has been taken to prevent the spread of Coronavirus across the Indian Railways network, i.e., at railway stations, platforms, ticket counters or inside trains.