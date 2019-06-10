Relax on Indian Railways trains like never before! Head and foot massage services on 39 trains soon; full list

Get head and foot massage done on Indian Railways trains! Indian Railways' latest move to please passengers is bound to remind you of Johnny Walker's famous song from the movie Pyaasa - Sar Jo Tera Chakraye! For the first time, the national transporter is looking to offer head and foot massage services to passengers in trains. The idea has been proposed by Western Railway's Ratlam division. The Ratlam division has issued a LOA for provision of head and foot massage facilities to passengers in as many as 39 trains originating from the Indore railway station under NINFRIS (New, Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme) policy. The massage service is likely to commence in the next 15-20 days, however, the service will not be available during night hours (10:00 PM to 6:00 AM). As per the rate list, the Gold massage using any non-sticky oil or olive oil for 15-20 minutes will cost Rs 100. The Diamond massage using any essential oil, cream and wipes for 15-20 minutes will cost Rs 200, while the Platinum massage using any Argan oil, cream and wipes for 15-20 minutes will cost Rs 300. Here is the list of 39 trains that will offer the massage facility: 1) Train number 12913\/12914 INDB-NGP Express 2) Train number 12919\/12920 DADN-SVDK (Malwa Express) 3) Train number 12923\/12924 INDB-NGP Express 4) Train number 12961\/12962 Avantika Express 5) Train number 19301\/19302 DADN-YPK Express 6) Train number 19303\/19304 INDB-BPL Express 7) Train number 19305\/19306 INDB-GHY Express 8) Train number 19307\/19308 INDB-CDG Express 9) Train number 19309\/19310 INDB-CDG Express 10) Train number 19312\/19311 INDB-Pune Express 11) Train number 19313\/19314 INDB-RJPB Express 12) Train number 19316\/19315 Humsafar Express 13) Train number 19317\/19318 Humsafar Express 14) Train number 19320\/19319 Mahamana Express 15) Train number 19321\/19322 INDB-RJPB Express 16) Train number 19323\/19324 INDB-BPL Express 17) Train number 19325\/19326 INDB-ASR Express 18) Train number 19329\/19330 INDB-UDZ Express 19) Train number 19331\/19332 INDB-KCVL Express 20) Train number 19333\/19334 Mahamana Express 21) Train number 19336\/19335 INDB-GIMB Express 22) Train number 19337\/19338 INDB-DEE Express 23) Train number 22911\/22912 INDB-HWH Shipra Express 24) Train number 22941\/22942 INDB-JAT Express 25) Train number 22944\/22943 INDB-Pune Express 26) Train number 11125\/11126 INDB-GWL Express 27) Train number 11703\/11704 REWA-INDB Express 28) Train number 12416\/12415 NDLS-INDB Intercity Express 29) Train number 12974\/12973 JP-INDB Express 30) Train number 14309\/14310 UJN-DDN Ujjayani Express 31) Train number 14317\/14318 DDN-INDB Express 32) Train number 14801\/14802 JU-INDB Express 33) Train number 18234\/18233 BSP-INDB Narmada Express 34) Train number 19664\/19663 KURJ-IND Express 35) Train number 21125\/21126 RTM-BIX Express 36) Train number 22191\/22192 INDB-JBP Express 37) Train number 22646\/22645 TVC-INDB Ahilya Nagari Express 38) Train number 22983\/22984 Kota-INDB Intercity Express 39) Train number 59385\/59386 INDB-CWA Panchavalley Passenger According to Indian Railways, this proposal will fetch a sum of Rs 20 lakh in a year as well as an estimated increase of Rs 90 lakh per year through the additional sale of tickets from nearly 20,000 passengers who will be the service providers.