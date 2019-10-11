Registration of complaints gets easier for Indian Railways passengers! New website, app launched; details here

A website and an app have been launched to facilitate the railway police in addressing complaints of railway passengers as well as in crime detection by integrating the criminal database online.

Indian Railways passengers, take note! From now on you can register criminal complaints easily from anywhere across India. Recently, a website and a mobile application have been launched by Union minister Nityanand Rai to facilitate the railway police in addressing complaints of railway passengers as well as in crime detection by integrating the criminal database online. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Indian Railways), Dinesh Kumar Gupta who was quoted in a PTI report, on the newly launched website- www.railways.delhipolice.gov.in, the database of criminals, including their photographs, active in Indian Railways’ jurisdiction all over the country would be uploaded. The new website would surely help the Government Railway Police (GRP), he claimed.

According to Gupta, other than sharing information among GRP, railway passengers across the country will certainly benefit as citizen services have been provided on the website as well. He further said that information on missing persons, wanted criminals, unidentified dead bodies, absconding or proclaimed offenders, other important matters, issues related to law and order or other major occurrences will be shared among authorized GRP officials. So far, Delhi GRP has uploaded 6,171 data on the new website that includes a list of missing persons, criminals, unidentified dead bodies, he informed. The entire website can only be accessed by authorized GRP officers. The GRP heads of 24 states and one Union Territory have been assigned as super admin and they have been provided with separate user IDs and passwords.

On the other hand, the newly launched Sahyatri mobile app will help passengers find out the jurisdiction of a police station as well as the details of GRP officials by geo-tagging with Google Maps. Moreover, the app will have the facility to scan and read QR codes and also to make an emergency call. The Sahyatri mobile app can be downloaded on Android and iOS mobile phones and shall contain links to citizen services provided by Delhi Police through Tatpar and Himmat Plus mobile applications.