Redevelopment of UP’s Gomti Nagar Railway station in full swing, See pics

The redevelopment work of Uttar Pradesh‘s Gomti Nagar Railway station is in full swing. The foundation work for commercial building, roof slabs of ground floor, first floor and second floor of R2 block along with various other projects have been completed within the given stipulated time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is working on a vision to transform the infrastructure development in major railways across the country.

The redevelopment projects at Gomti Nagar railway station commenced following the inauguration by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on January 06, 2022.

Also Read: West Bengal: PM Modi to inaugurate Kolkata Metro’s Joka-Taratala route on Friday, See Pics

Vaishnaw had said that the government’s objective is to transform Indian Railways by enhancing services for the passengers. As a part of this mega project, the Ministry has selected several railway stations across the country to modernise it with latest designs, infrastructure and to provide best facilities to passengers.

In a written reply to a question in Parliament in April, Vaishnaw had said that the redevelopment work is in progress at Ayodhya, Safdarjung, Bijwasan and Gomti Nagar.

Also Read: Navapur Railway Station: A unique station separated by states but united by Indian Railways

Earlier in November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam Railway station. Nearly Rs 450 crores have been spent on the redevelopment of the station.

The Ministry of Railways has mandated the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) to carry out the redevelopment of 10 railway stations through NBCC and 1 stations through IRCON. The entire expenditure cost of redevelopment of the stations will be met by leveraging commercial development of spare railway land/airspace in and around the station.