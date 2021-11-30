RedBus and IRCTC join hands! Now enjoy seamless & fast Indian Railways ticket booking on RedRail

Now, the Android users of RedBus will be able to make reservations for bus travel as well as railway journeys within the same mobile application.

RedBus-IRCTC partnership: India’s largest online bus ticketing platform, RedBus has recently announced its foray into Indian Railways’ train ticketing with the launch of RedRail, a rail ticket booking service in collaboration with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) as their authorized partner. Now, the Android users of RedBus will be able to make reservations for bus travel as well as railway journeys within the same mobile application. Soon, the service will be available on desktop, mobweb and iOS. Already the largest online bus ticket aggregator in the world, the move to host seat inventory of the national transporter elevates RedBus as one of the largest providers of ground transport reservation systems anywhere.

Now, millions of Indian Railways’ passengers will be able to experience seamless and fast train ticket booking through RedRail on the RedBus app, just as bus commuters are used to booking instant bus tickets. All of the scheduled train services of IRCTC, which includes nearly 9 million daily seats, will now also be available on the RedBus app for booking.

RedRail claims to offer a superior ticket booking experience to travellers with a class-leading customer support system, from the time of booking train tickets, till the time of boarding the train, to relieve passengers of any anxieties associated with the reservation or the rail journey – including instant refunds on ticket cancellations as well as customer support in five different regional languages. RedRail, as an introductory offer, will not levy any service fee or payment gateway charges.

According to Prakash Sangam, CEO of RedBus, the company is delighted to partner with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation to offer close to 10 million daily travelers of trains across the country, a fast, safe and very convenient mode of online train ticket booking on the go.