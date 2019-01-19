Record for Indian Railways! Ahead of flag-off, new Mumbai–Delhi Rajdhani gets fully booked in just 5 hours

New Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express: The new train will hugely benefit those residing in Bhopal.

New Mumbai-Delhi bi-weekly Rajdhani Express: The new Indian Railways’ train connecting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station in Mumbai to Hazarat Nizamuddin (NZM) station in Delhi, made an impressive record by getting fully booked in less than five hours. The new Mumbai–Delhi bi-weekly Rajdhani Express train, which will start its first journey from today has as many as 756 berths in total. According to information shared by Indian Railways, train number 22221 CSMT-NZM Rajdhani Express has 24 berths in AC one tier, 156 berths in AC two tier and 576 berths in AC three tier. The train has 1 AC one tier coach, 3 AC two tier coaches, 8 AC three tier coaches and 1 pantry car.

Interestingly, the new bi-weekly train, unlike other Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express trains, will halt at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. Therefore, the new train will hugely benefit those residing in Bhopal. En route, the new bi-weekly Rajdhani Express train will halt at Kalyan station, Nasik Road station, Jalgaon station, Bhopal station, Jhansi station and Agra Cantt station.

The train number 22221 CSMT-NZM bi-weekly Rajdhani Express train will depart from Mumbai on every Wednesday and Saturday and will reach Delhi on every Thursday and Sunday. After its flagging off today by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. the CSMT-NZM Rajdhani Express will depart from Mumbai at 2:50 PM and will reach Delhi at 10:20 AM. On the other hand, on its return, train number 22222 NZM-CSMT bi-weekly Rajdhani Express train will depart from Delhi every Thursday and Sunday and will reach Mumbai every Friday and Monday. The NZM-CSMT Rajdhani Express will depart from Delhi at 4:15 PM and will reach Mumbai at 11:55 AM. From Mumbai to Delhi, the new bi-weekly Rajdhani Express will take 19 hours and 30 minutes, while from Delhi to Mumbai, the train will take 19 hours and 40 minutes.