Rear four wheels of Kathgodam-Howrah Bagh express go off tracks near Gorakhpur

The rear four wheels of the last coach of the Kathgodam-bound Bagh express went off the tracks near Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur Thursday, a railway spokesperson said. No injury or casualty to any passenger was reported, the spokesperson said. The rear four wheels of the last coach of the Kathgodam – Howrah Bagh express (13020) went off the tracks while entering Domongarh yard near Gorakhpur at around 1 pm, he said.

The train was on its way to Kathgodam in Uttarakhand from West Bengal’s Howrah. Down main line between Jagatbela-Domingarh was currently blocked, the spokesperson said. An accident relief train reached the site at 1.50 pm.

The vehicle has been isolated and the rerailment work started, he said. He said the operation will resume soon. The incident occurred just a day after the New Farakka Express derailed near Rae Bareilly, killing five people and seriously injuring nine.