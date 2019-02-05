Read on the go in trains! IRCTC ties up with Magzter; offers passengers digital magazines, newspapers

By: | Updated: February 5, 2019 4:49 PM

The facility is available for IRCTC users and portal visitors at a discounted price. Moreover, it is available in customized packages as well as in exclusive 7 days free trial package. One such offer starts at Rs 20 plus GST per day journey.

Other than English magazines, Magzter also offers magazines in regional languages including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi and Urdu. (IRCTC website)

IRCTC to offer great digital reading experience! For all those who love to read, here is some exciting news! Indian Railways and IRCTC are offering a digital reading experience to its customers and users. Recently, the official e-ticketing and catering arm of the national transporter, IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) has taken a new initiative on its official web portal (www.irctc.co.in). For this initiative, the corporation has partnered with digital magazine newsstand, Magzter. Under this, IRCTC users at an exclusive offer will be able to get unlimited access to more than 5,000 best-selling magazines as well as select newspapers on their smart phones and tablets.

Other than English magazines, Magzter also offers magazines in regional languages including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi and Urdu. Under this facility, IRCTC users will also get access to premium articles curated from best-selling magazines. Interestingly, once the magazines are downloaded on the device, users will be able to read them even without an internet connection. This will come in handy to those who are using the facility while travelling. Following are the steps to access Magzter:

  • Go to the IRCTC website
  • Under “IRCTC Exclusive” section, click on the link for Digital Magazine
  • Click on Magzter white labeled website
  • Now enter your contact number and verify it using OTP
  • Now login into Magzter account using Facebook or email account or else click on sign up to create an account if you are a new user
  • Now login into Magzter account
  • Under your account, click on My Subscriptions
  • To select the magazine from list, click on read 5000 plus magazine
  • To read a magazine, click on read
  • Now, choose the payment plan if not opting for seven-day free trial
  • Now, repeat step number 6 to 9 in order to login and read the desired magazine

The interesting part about this facility is that these magazines will include over 40 various categories including business, comics, politics, education, automotive, fashion, fitness, entertainment, lifestyle, news, science, technology and travel, thereby engaging everyone from 6 to over 60 years of age. At present, the facility is available on the IRCTC website.

The facility is available for IRCTC users and portal visitors at a discounted price. Moreover, it is available in customized packages as well as in exclusive 7 days free trial package. One such offer starts at Rs 20 plus GST per day journey. Users have the option to choose their packs from various durations like for 1 day, 1 week, 1 month and 1 year. Also, unlimited reading option is available as well. The 1 day pack, which is a special pack available only for IRCTC users costs Rs 20, the 1 week pack costs Rs 30, the 1 month pack costs Rs 99 (MRP- Rs 399), while 1 year pack costs Rs 499 MRP- Rs 3,999). However, the mentioned rates are exclusive of taxes.

IRCTC
