Rapid Rail Transit System: India’s first RRTS from Delhi to Meerut in three weeks! What can you expect?

India will soon have a high-speed rail transit system offering top notch facilities to the travellers. Come March, the country will get its first Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS), with facilities like in an aeroplane, commencing its journey from Sahibabad in Ghaziabad to Duhai Depot. The 17-kilometre long running stretch of the train will cover Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai depot at an operational speed of 180 km per hour. Travellers will be able to avail the tickets for the journey in the rapid rail through mobile phones and cards. According to media reports, the track on the section has been laid and the work of installation of overhead line equipment is almost done.

Medical assistance on board

The train will also offer medical assistance on board. In the last car of the rapid rail, a facility of stretcher has also been arranged. Moreover, a separate coach will be arranged for the patients who are referred from Meerut to Delhi, in order to provide transport at a lower cost.

Like in the DMRC, separate coaches have been arranged for women and separate seats have been prepared for the physically disabled passengers. These seats can be folded when not in use.

Facilities for standing passengers and more

The rapid rail system has been designed to offer convenience to all the travellers on board – whether sitting or standing. Most of us have faced problems while having to stand for a long way during metro train travel. The RRTS bring some respite with adjustable chairs and special arrangements for standing passengers.

According to reports, amenities on the train include Wi-Fi, mobile-USB charger, large windows, integrated AC system, automatic door control system, luggage storage, driver interaction system, dynamic route map, CCTV and infotainment system.

Decongesting Delhi-NCR

One of the main objectives behind the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) corridor project is to decongest the National Capital Region. The rapid rail system will help in curbing vehicular traffic menace, air pollution and will ensure balanced regional development.

The complete stretch from Delhi to Meerut is scheduled to be completed by 2025. The project is being undertaken in three phases with the first from Sahibabad to Duhai depot to be operational from March; from Sahibabad to Meerut by March 2024 and from Meerut’s Modipuram to Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi by 2025.

The Delhi-Meerut RRTS is a Rs 30,274-crore joint venture of the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government.