Rani Chennamma Express set for a swanky upgrade! Indian Railways to give train makeover under Project Utkrisht

Rani Chennamma Express set for a swanky upgrade! Under Indian Railways' ambitious Project Utkrisht, the South Western Railway zone is upgrading the rakes of more than 20 trains. Also, the colours of the coaches of these trains are being changed. A South Western Railway official confirmed to Financial Express Online that soon, the Rani Chennamma Express, which runs between Kolhapur and Bengaluru via Hubballi will be given a makeover under Project Utkrisht. The train will be upgraded at Carriage Repair Workshop in Hubballi. Project Utkrisht aims to upgrade trains with ICF-design coaches to bring them at par with LHB coaches. A sum of Rs 60 lakh is allotted to develop rakes of each train under the project with modern features such as smooth toilet flush, LED lighting, attractive PVP stickers, braille signage, bio-toilets in every coach and many more. The colour of the exterior of the coaches will also be changed into a combination of yellow and blood red colours. Under Project Utkrisht, the rakes of Hubballi-Varanasi-Hubballi Express train has already been upgraded. Other than Hubballi-Varanasi Express and Rani Chennamma Express, the Hubballi workshop will be upgrading more than 18 rakes. Apart from providing the rakes with modern facilities and passenger-friendly amenities, stickers of famous Indian monuments such as Taj Mahal, Vidhana Soudha, Delhi Red Fort as well as pictures of other heritage structures will also be displayed in the coaches. This financial year, there are plans to upgrade hundreds of rakes of Mail\/Express trains. Some of the other trains, that were recently upgraded under the Project Utkrisht include Okha-Varanasi Express, Okha-Jaipur Express, Darjeeling Mail, Chennai-Sengottai Silambu Express among others. Meanwhile, the national transporter is also replacing the ICF (Integral Coach Factory) designed coaches with new LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches. This financial year, Indian Railways is eyeing to replace as many as 120 ICF designed rakes with LHB ones. The Railway Ministry has already stopped the production of ICF designed coaches. Based on German technology, the LHB coaches offer better riding comfort. They also boast anti-climbing features, making them safer as compared to ICF coaches, in case of an accident.