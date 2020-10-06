  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rameswaram’s new Pamban Bridge to become reality soon! To be Indian Railways 1st vertical lift rail-sea bridge

October 6, 2020

The beauty of the new rail bridge is that its middle part gets lifted up to let ships to pass through during travel.

The New Pamban Bridge is scheduled for completion by December 2021.

New Pamban Bridge in Rameswaram Tamil Nadu: Good news for Rameswaram Temple devotees! Indian Railways’ New Pamban Bridge will soon become a reality. According to Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry, the upcoming 2.07 km long New Pamban Bridge will be a boon for pilgrims and devotees who wish to embark on a spiritual tour to Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi, in the state of Tamil Nadu. The old Pamban Bridge has played a great role in joining Pamban Island with mainland India. Soon, the old bridge would be replaced by the New Pamban Bridge, which is being constructed at a cost of Rs 280 crores. The New Pamban Bridge is scheduled for completion by December 2021. Watch Video:

The existing Pamban bridge is over 100 years old. The New Pamban Bridge, which will be the country’s first Vertical Lift Railway Sea Bridge, is being developed parallel to this railway bridge. This 2.07 km long railway bridge is being built with the help of modern technologies. According to the Railway Ministry, the beauty of the new rail bridge is that its middle part gets lifted up to let ships to pass through during travel. The New Pamban Bridge is expected to promote tourism in this region, especially for pilgrimage purpose as a large number of devotees come to visit Rameshwaram Temple and Jyotirling every year.

This new bridge is being developed by Railway Vikas Nigam Limited. The New Pamban Bridge of Indian Railways, upon construction, will be over 2 kilometres long with 100 spans of 18.3 metres, one navigational span of 63 metres, that will move vertically upwards, allowing ships/steamers movement. In the current bridge, the Scherzer span is operated manually to allow the movement of ships. While the upcoming New Pamban Bridge will be equipped with electro-mechanical controlled systems, which will be interlocked with the train control systems in order to provide seamless system connectivity.

