Rajasthan’s Gandhi Nagar railway station becomes India’s 1st non suburban station run by women staff – See Pics

Indian Railways’ Gandhi Nagar railway station has become the nation’s first non-suburban station fully run by the women staff. The station falls under the Jaipur division of the North Western Railway (NWR). From station master to pointsman, all the day-to-day operations are being controlled by the women employees.

The move is a step towards empowering the women employees of the railways, so that they can handle and operate a railway station. This was first announced on February 19, 2018, however, even after three years, the staff has been handling overall operations round the clock and the results are positive and encouraging.

The Gandhi Nagar railway station is one of the important railway stations situated on the Jaipur – Delhi route. The railway station witnesses more than 50 scheduled trains and registered a footfall of more than 15,000 passengers every day from nearby areas Malviya Nagar, Jagatpura, Bajaj Nagar, Tonk Road, Jawahar Lal Nehru road etc.

Presently, there are 2,885 women staff working in the North Western Railway zone. These women are performing their responsibilities on various posts – station master, loco pilot, track maintenance, diesel shed, booking clerk, workshop engineer, khalasi, women personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP), Train Ticket Examiner (TTE), nursing staff, doctor, guard etc.

More than six trains run between Gandhi Nagar (GADJ) and Delhi – 12986 JP Double Dcker, 12015 Ajmer Shatabdi, 12916 Ashram Express, 15014 Ranikhet Express etc.

Matunga Railway Station

Central Railway’s Matunga Railway Station has become the nation’s first suburban railway station being run by women employees since 2017. The station falls under the Mumbai division, and has entered into Limca Book of Records 2018. The idea is to create an environment where women employees can make decisions of their own for their personal and professional well being and organisational good.