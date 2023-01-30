Rain, low visibility hit tracks, THESE 13 trains running late

As many as thirteen trains are running late because of very low visibility and rainfall, as the Indian Railways informed on Monday, January 30, reported ANI.

The trains which have been affected owing to inclement weather include: Banaras- New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Amritsar Express, Malda Town- Delhi Farakka Express, Rajgir-New Delhi Shramjeevi Express, Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express, Dr,Ambedkar Nagar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Superfast Express, MGR Chennai Central- New Delhi Grand Trunk Express, Darbhanga-New Delhi Clone Special, MGR Chennai Central- New Delhi Grand Trank Express, Sultanpur-Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express, Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express according to railway officials.

As per weather alert which was given earlier, a light moderate spell of rainfall in the capital city is triggered because of some approaching fresh cloud patches all over Delhi. Moisture is settling above the mountain peak of Aravali and has been carried over instantly according to IndiaMetSkyWaether data, reported ANI.

”Invasion of huge moisture from both seas, convergence and interesting topology is helping the chain of long thunderstorms. Western Disturbance’s long active tail is filled with thunderstorms. Chain of thunderstorms is expanding from South Rajasthan -Delhi,” IndiaMetSky Weather tweeted.

Meanwhile, in view of extreme cold weather in Udaipur, all classes up to fifth grade of recognised schools will remain closed from 30th January to 31st of January, state district collector stated.