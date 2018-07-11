RailYatri launches rush-o-meter to predict availability of confirmed railway tickets

The feature works on the basis of historic data and deep data analysis. It predicts the speed of ticket booking on all long distance trains i.e. how soon tickets get sold out on each train.

Passengers planning to travel by train will greatly benefit from Railyatri, a travel start-up which has added a new feature of rush-o-meter that predicts how fast confirmed tickets for every train get sold out.

The feature works on the basis of historic data and deep data analysis. It predicts the speed of ticket booking on all long distance trains i.e. how soon tickets get sold out on each train.

For some trains, tickets are available for months after the booking opens, while there are many popular trains for which tickets get sold out within five to six hours and the speed of ticket booking is as high as 51 tickets per hour.

“Everyday millions of travellers fail to get confirmed tickets which is one of the biggest pain points. This feature will exactly tell you by when or within how many hours or days you should book your ticket,” Manish Rathi, CEO and Co-founder of RailYatri said.

While there are many who do predictions on ticket confirmation, RailYatri is the only application that will tell you the “speed of ticket booking for trains and help you book at the right time”, he added.

RailYatri has categorized the trains in three sections — supersonic, subsonic and chuk-chuk.

Supersonic train tickets get sold out within the first 12 hours. The trains for which tickets get sold out within six-seven days have been placed under the subsonic category. Trains for which tickets are available for a much longer period are named chuk-chuk.

Rathi said this feature will significantly increase the chances of getting a confirmed ticket since travellers will exactly know by when the tickets would be sold out.

“This works as an alarm for those who are planning to buy tickets for their future travel. Also, this feature will bring down speculative booking where people buy tickets months in advance even if their plans are not final,” he said.

According to RailYatri, under the Supersonic category the tickets in Indore-Jodhpur Ranthambore Superfast Express gets filled within six hours after the reservation is allowed.

Besides this, Howrah-Puri Sri Jagannath Express tickets become unavailable within 10 hours and for the New Jalpaiguri-New Delhi Superfast Express the tickets are sold out within 11 hours.

In subsonic category, Guwahati-Jammu Tawi Lohit Express tickets gets booked within six to seven days followed by Bengaluru City-New Tinsukia Superfast Express.

While under the chuk-chuk category, Tuticorin-Mysore Express train tickets are available for 15 days followed by Indore-Pune Superfast Express.