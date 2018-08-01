Railways to run two Ramayana Circuit trains this year, first to begin this month

IRCTC has planned two Ramayana Circuit trains namely Shri Ramayana Express and Ramayana Yatra

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has planned two Ramayana Circuit trains namely Shri Ramayana Express and Ramayana Yatra for visiting places associated with the Hindu epic, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said in Lok Sabha today.

The Shri Ramayana Express will begin its 16-day journey from November 14 and originate from Delhi covering Ayodhya, Sitamarhi, Varanasi, Allahabad, Chitrakoot, Nasik Road, Hospete, Rameshwaram, Madurai and Chennai.

Ramayana Yatra will originate from Kochuveli on August 28 and cover Nasik Road – Chitrakoot, Allahabad, Varanasi, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Ayodhya, Rameshwaram and Madurai in 12 days.

While the first tour will cost passengers Rs 15,120, the second package will range from Rs 39,350 to Rs 60,750.

Passengers of Shri Ramayana Express may opt flight tour of three nights or four days to Sri Lanka from Chennai with additional package cost of Rs 36,200 onwards per person.

The Sri Lankan component of the tour package includes Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Colombo and Negombo