Railways to export 6 DEMU train sets to Sri Lanka: Government

Some of the countries benefited by this line of credit are Bangladesh, Myanmar, Angola, Sudan, Senegal, Mali and Sri Lanka.

The railways is exporting six DEMU train sets manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai to Sri Lanka, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said today.

In DEMU (diesel–electric multiple unit), a diesel engine drives an electric generator which produces electrical energy.

Each such set being sent to Sri Lanka consists of 13 coaches, totalling 78 coaches for six sets, he said.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the minister noted, “These DEMU sets are equipped with state-of-the-art three phase AC-AC propulsion system, superior suspension and superior interiors”.

Gohain said the government has also extended a Line of Credit (LoC) to various countries for funding railway projects to export the rolling stock manufactured by Indian Railways.

Some of the countries benefited by this line of credit are Bangladesh, Myanmar, Angola, Sudan, Senegal, Mali and Sri Lanka.

“A target of manufacturing total 4,659 coaches during 2017-18 was set for Indian Railway Production Units and a total of 4,444 coaches were manufactured during the year,” the minister added.