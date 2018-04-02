Railways start 49 services on extended Harbour route till Goregaon

The extension of the route, from Andheri to Goregaon, was inaugurated by Railway and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday. (IE)

Western Railway officials said that it had begun operating all 49 scheduled services from yesterday on the Harbour line that was extended till Goregaon. The extension of the route, from Andheri to Goregaon, was inaugurated by Railway and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday. The 5-kilometre extension, completed at a cost of Rs 214 crore after work started in 2009, will benefit nearly 7000 passengers who commute daily from Jogeshwari, Ram Mandir and Goregaon to Harbour line stations, the official said. It will also reduce the crowd at congested Andheri which served as the interchange station for such passengers, officials added.

Prior to this, Central and Western Railways collectively operated 23 services on the Harbour corridor between CSMT and Andheri. The Railways has now extended 42 services of CR and seven of WR till Goregaon, officials said. During the inauguration, Goyal said that future plans included extending this line till Borivali.