Railways seeks budget outlay of Rs 2 trillion in FY24

The railway ministry has sought gross budgetary support (GBS) of about Rs 2 trillion for 2023-24, the highest ever and up more than a third from the outlay for the current fiscal, citing the increased pace of capacity creation in the sector. The proposal has been sent to the finance ministry, which is responsible for the final allocation of funds in the Union Budget, according to official sources.

“Our requirement is for Rs 2.5 trillion as capital expenditure for 2023-24, but this would clearly not be possible (given the budget constraints),” said an official close to the development.

Also Read: Ashwini Vaishnaw says Indian Railways’ expenses too high, hints at no concessions to senior citizens

In the first supplementary demand for grants, the government has sought an additional Rs 12,000 crore for capital outlay to the railways. This will take its total capital expenditure this fiscal to about Rs 1.5 trillion.

The railways was allocated Rs 1.4 trillion in the Union Budget 2022-23, of which Rs 1.37 trillion is earmarked for capital expenditure and Rs 3,267 crore for revenue expenditure.

According to CGA data, the railways had utilised 93% of the earmarked Rs 1.31 trillion of its budget for the fiscal by October 31 this year. Officials said the capital expenditure had crossed Rs 1.2 trillion, or 90% of the BE, by now and hence, there was a need for additional funds that have been sought in the first supplementary demand for grants.

Also Read: Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express train: Timing, routes, speed – Everything you need to know

Overall, the railways has about Rs 2.45-trillion funds this year through various financing sources, including funds raised through IRFC for capex deployment. Sources indicated that as much as 80% of this has been used and the remaining 20% will also be used before the year-end.

“The railways needs funds for a number of projects including laying of new lines, gauge conversion, electrification and signalling, apart from improvement in rolling stock,” another official noted. The railway ministry is targeting 100% electrification of its network by 2023 and laying of at least 2,000 km of new tracks, as well as for rolling out new Vande Bharat trains.

The ministry is hoping to also enhance safety features on trains through automatic train protection as well as automatic signalling.