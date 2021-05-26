  • MORE MARKET STATS

Railways scales up LMO delivery from eastern states before cyclone

May 26, 2021 8:37 AM

Odisha and West Bengal are preparing for cyclone Yaas as it intensifies into a severe storm and to pre-empt any disruption in oxygen relief, the Oxygen Expresses have moved LMO from Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand before the cyclone got stronger.

The Railways on Tuesday scaled up Oxygen Express operations from eastern states of the country that are facing cyclonic threat by lifting 680 MT of LMO in 12 hours in 8 Oxygen Expresses. Odisha and West Bengal are preparing for cyclone Yaas as it intensifies into a severe storm and to pre-empt any disruption in oxygen relief, the Oxygen Expresses have moved LMO from Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand before the cyclone got stronger.

With this movement, Oxygen Expresses have delivered 17,239 MT of LMO across states with 263 trains with 1,042 tankers completing their journey so far. Of this consignment, 614 MT of LMO has been offloaded in Maharashtra, 3649 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 633 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 4,820 MT in Delhi, 1911 MT in Haryana, 98 MT in Rajasthan, 320 MT in Uttarakhand, 225 MT in Punjab and 80 MT in Assam.

In the southern states, 1421 MT has been offloaded in in Karnataka, 1099 MT in Tamil Nadu, 886 MT in Andhra Pradesh, 246 MT in Kerala and 1029 MT in Telangana. Currently, 2 loaded Oxygen Expresses on run with more than 134 MT of LMO in 8 tankers.

