Railways scales up LMO delivery from eastern states before cyclone

Odisha and West Bengal are preparing for cyclone Yaas as it intensifies into a severe storm and to pre-empt any disruption in oxygen relief, the Oxygen Expresses have moved LMO from Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand before the cyclone got stronger.
The Railways on Tuesday scaled up Oxygen Express operations from eastern states of the country that are facing cyclonic threat by lifting 680 MT of LMO in 12 hours in 8 Oxygen Expresses. Odisha and West Bengal are preparing for cyclone Yaas as it intensifies into a severe storm and to pre-empt any disruption in oxygen relief, the Oxygen Expresses have moved LMO from Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand before the cyclone got stronger.
With this movement, Oxygen Expresses have delivered 17,239 MT of LMO across states with 263 trains with 1,042 tankers completing their journey so far. Of this consignment, 614 MT of LMO has been offloaded in Maharashtra, 3649 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 633 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 4,820 MT in Delhi, 1911 MT in Haryana, 98 MT in Rajasthan, 320 MT in Uttarakhand, 225 MT in Punjab and 80 MT in Assam.
- Indian Railways heads south for oxygen relief! LMO deliveries to Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu spiked most
- Indian Railways temporarily suspends more passenger trains due to Cyclone Yaas; see list of cancelled services
- New record for Indian Railways! Highest ever single day LMO load of over 1142 MT delivered by Oxygen Expresses
In the southern states, 1421 MT has been offloaded in in Karnataka, 1099 MT in Tamil Nadu, 886 MT in Andhra Pradesh, 246 MT in Kerala and 1029 MT in Telangana. Currently, 2 loaded Oxygen Expresses on run with more than 134 MT of LMO in 8 tankers.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.