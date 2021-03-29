Railways lost share to roadways in February

Railways’ EXIM container volumes rose just 11.5% y-o-y in February, lower than port container volume growth of 15.7% y-o-y, indicating likely loss of market share for the railways.
The utilisation levels for trucks seem to have improved sequentially from Jan 2021, based on e-way bills data.
Domestic rail container volumes continued to rise, growing at a robust rate of 26.2% y-o-y in the month, highlighting potential benefits from the freight rate incentives offered by the Indian Railways.
