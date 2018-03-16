​​ ​
Railways installed over 1 lakh bio-toilets in trains, says government

The railways has installed more than one lakh bio-toilets in trains during 2015-2018, surpassing the target of 87,000 set by it, the government informed Parliament today.

March 16, 2018
indian railways, rajya sabha, railways bio tiolets, Railway ministry, news on indian railways, Rajen Gohain, rajya sabha In 2015-2016, against a target of installing 17,000 bio-toilets, 15,442 were installed.

The railways has installed more than one lakh bio-toilets in trains during 2015-2018, surpassing the target of 87,000 set by it, the government informed Parliament today. Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain told the Rajya Sabha that Railways has installed 1,00,663 bio-toilets during 2015-2018 (till February) surpassing the cumulative target of installing 87,000 bio-toilets during this time period. The minister said the expenditure booked for installation of bio-toilets by zonal railways from 2015 till December 2017 was Rs 513.97 crore.

In 2015-2016, against a target of installing 17,000 bio-toilets, 15,442 were installed. In 2016-2017, the target was 30,000, but the railways managed to install 34,134 bio-toilets. and during 2017-2018 (till February) the target was set at 40,000 while 51,087 installations were achieved.

Anaerobic digestion process is applied for the processing human excreta in the bio-toilets that are being fitted in passenger coaches of trains. No human excreta is thrown on tracks from a bio-toilet fitted in trains.

In these bio-toilets, fitted underneath the lavatories, human waste is collected and processed by anaerobic bacteria that converts it mainly into water and bio-gases (mainly Methane and Carbon Dioxide). The Railway ministry has advanced it earlier plan to fit bio-toilets in its entire fleet of coaches from 2021-2022 to 2019.

