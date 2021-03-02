Railways’ freight loading up 10% in February

This will be enabled by a rise in the average speed of freight trains, commissioning of dedicated freight corridors and discounts on certain items.

Railway freight operations have continued to maintain pace, with 112.25 MT of loading in February, up 10% from the year ago. Freight earnings stood at Rs 11,096.89 crore, up 7.7% over February 2020.

Improvement in the speed of freight trains and a number of concessions/discounts given by IR to make freight movement attractive have given a boost to IR’s freight performance. The average speed of freight trains in February 2021 was 46.09 kmph against 23.01 kmph a year ago.

