Railways delivers 10,000 MT oxygen to 13 states

The Railways has achieved delivery of 10,000 million tonne (MT) of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to various states across the country by Oxygen Express launched in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19 infections. These trains started the deliveries of LMO on April 24, beginning with a load of 126 MT in Maharashtra.

“We reached the milestone of carrying 10,000 MT of LMO on Monday morning on Oxygen Expresses and delivered oxygen to 13 states in more than 600 tankers,” Railway Board chairman Suneet Sharma said on Monday at a virtual press interaction.

Of this, 521 MT of LMO was offloaded in Maharashtra, 2,652 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 431 MT to Madhya Pradesh, 1290 MT in Haryana, 564 MT in Telangana, 40 MT in Rajasthan, 361 MT in Karnataka, 200 MT in Uttarakhand, 231 MT in Tamil Nadu, 40 MT in Punjab, 118 MT in Kerala and 3734 MT in Delhi. Nearly 160 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journey so far.

Oxygen Express trains have been delivering nearly 800 MT of LMO each day for the last few days, Sharma said, pointing out that despite the cyclone (Tauktae), the national transporter ran two Oxygen Express from Gujarat on Monday to deliver 150 MT of LMO in the Delhi region and UP. The LMO is being picked up from Hapa and Mundra in the west, and Rourkela, Durgapur, Jamshedpur and Angul in the east to be delivered to Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Sharma also said all measures are being taken to face Tauktae cyclone with the zonal and divisional controls monitoring the situation and wind speeds in vulnerable sections and speed restrictions of train movement being imposed as per instructions. The Railways is also looking at temporary cancellation or pre-termination of certain long distance and short distance passenger trains keeping in view the evolving weather conditions.

According to the Railway Board chairman, the railways has so far vaccinated 4.32 lakh employees and have been in touch with state governments for vaccination for the balance staff. The first stage was 45 years and above and the frontline workers like medical staff and Railway Police Force. The thrust now is on those aged between 18 to 45 years, Sharma added.