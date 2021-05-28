Railways deliver highest daily O2 load of 1,195 MT

Oxygen Expresses moved 440 MT of LMO out from the eastern states in the night on 26 May.

Despite challenges posed by Covid 19 and disruptions in the cyclone hit areas of eastern India, the Railways have achieved the highest single day transportation of 1,195 MT of liquid medical oxygen relief by Oxygen Expresses. This surpasses the previous high of 1142 MT delivered on 23 May, 2021, bringing the total tally of LMO delivery at 18980 MT across 15 states.

These trains had started LMO deliveries on 24th April, 2021, in Maharashtra with a load of 126 MT.

According to official data released by the national transporter, 284 Oxygen Expresses with 1141 tankers have completed their journeys so far, bringing relief to 15 states. While offloading of LMO in Delhi crossed 5000 MT, among the southern states, Andhra Pradesh stands out as the fourth state where delivery of LMO crossed 1000 MT.

Oxygen Expresses have offloaded 614 MT in Maharashtra, 3731 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 656 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 5077 MT in Delhi, 1967 MT in Haryana, 98 MT in Rajasthan, 320 MT in Uttarakhand, 225 MT in Punjab, 38 MT in Jharkhand and 160 MT in Assam. In the southern share of LMO delivery, 380 MT has been carried to Kerala, 1312 MT to Telangana, 1653 MT to Karnataka, 1550 MT to Tamil Nadu and 1190 MT to Andhra Pradesh. Currently, 4 loaded Oxygen Expresses are on run with more than 392 MT of LMO in 20 tankers.

The normal freight operations of the Railways also remain buoyant in the month of May 2021. In the first 26 days of May, the Railways’ freight loading is 92.29 million tonnes, which is 43% more than the loading of 64.61 MT in the same month of 2020. The important items transported during May 2021 includes 97.06 MT of coal, 27.14 MT of iron ore, 7.89 MT of foodgrains, 5.34 MT of fertilizers, 6.09 MT of mineral oil, 11.11 MT of cement and 8.2 MT of clinker.