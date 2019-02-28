Railways creates new zone for Andhra, to be headquartered in Vishakhapatnam

ScoR will comprise of Guntakal, Gutur and Vijayawada divisions.

The ministry of railways on Wednesday created a new railway zone — South Coast Railway (ScoR) — which will be headquartered in Visakhapatnam. With this addition, the railways will now have 17 zones along with the Kolkata Metro which is a separate zone as well.

“As per item 8 of Schedule 13 (Infrastructure) of the Andhra Pradesh Act, 2014, Indian Railways was required to examine establishing a new railway zone in the successor state of Andhra Pradesh,” said a release.

In addition, the Waltair division will be split and half will be merged with the Vijayawada division.

The remaining portion will be headquartered at Rayagada and will fall under the East Coast Railway, same as it is at present.

While BJP leaders from Andhra Pradesh met railway minister Piyush Goyal last week to press the demand, it is reported that state’s chief minister Chadrababu Naidu has also written to Goyal.