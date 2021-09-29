Railways’ bigwig Alstom contributes €438M in indirect and induced GDP to India’s economy: Report

The India Impact Report captures the socio-economic contributions as well as ESG goals by Alstom in the country until the end of March 2021.

In five years, Alstom contributed €438M in indirect and induced GDP to India’s economy. A global leader in sustainable and green mobility solutions, Alstom has recently released its first India Impact Report in partnership with Ernst & Young. The India Impact Report captures the socio-economic contributions as well as ESG goals by Alstom in the country until the end of March 2021. Alstom India had purchased €331 million worth of goods and services, among which 75 per cent is made with Indian suppliers. Overall, €142M (Rs 12,556 M) has been invested by the company locally in the last five years. In addition, the firm has conducted 21 technology transfers across Alstom locations, to suppliers as well as other partners.

As of March 2021, the company had a total of 7,634 direct employees in the country. In addition to this, the firm has supported 71,340 indirect as well as 27,770 induced jobs across the nation. Alstom claimed that it is committed to improving its diversity ratio and plans to include 28 per cent women in management, engineering and professional roles by the year 2025, while retaining its Top Employer position.

According to the company, it has noted ten times lesser Carbon dioxide emissions from Alstom built freight as well as metro trains vs other modes of transport. In comparison to the high carbon dioxide emissions from cars (79.5 g carbon dioxide/ passenger km), Alstom’s metro trains in the country emit only 7.9 g CO2/passenger.kms. Similarly, the electric locomotives deployed for high speed freight transportation in India, emit 13.4 g carbon dioxide/ton km of CO2, while goods trucks account for 92.3 g CO2/ton.kms.

The company’s eco-design approach focuses on continuously improving the sustainability of its solutions by tracking as well as minimising their environmental impact throughout their life cycles. For example, the mass of materials and components utilized in manufacturing rolling stock for Mumbai Metro Line 3 are 96 per cent recyclable and 99 per cent recoverable.

The company claimed to be committed to limiting the environmental impact of its operations in the country and across the world. The firm, as part of its Green Energy Strategy, is also investing in linking renewable energy production systems to its locations, like the Sri City facility, where 1 MW of solar energy generation capacity has been developed. The project will result in an annual reduction of 1,132 tonnes of Carbon dioxide emissions as well as reducing non-renewable energy consumption by 30 per cent (by 2021-end).