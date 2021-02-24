Railway Ministry eyes to expand Indian Railways, ropeway network in Uttarakhand on lines of Switzerland

Railway Ministry will conduct a study in order to expand the railway and ropeway network in the state of Uttarakhand on the lines of Switzerland.

Indian Railways and ropeway network in Uttarakhand to get a European touch! On Tuesday, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said his ministry will conduct a study in order to expand the railway and ropeway network in the state of Uttarakhand on the lines of Switzerland. The assurance was given by the Railway Minister at a meeting with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who recently met him in the national capital. At the CM’s request, the Union Minister also gave his approval to the final location survey of Indian Railways’ Tanakpur-Bageshwar line, according to a PTI report. Earlier, the CM had requested the Railway Ministry to include the Tanakpur-Bageshwar railway line in the financial year 2019-20 to speed up the process of the region’s social and economic development.

Apart from this, the Railway Minister also asked officials to take immediate measures for doubling the single railway line on the Haridwar-Raiwala section as well as introducing direct train service between Dehradun and Rishikesh in Uttarakhand. Besides, Goyal also asked officials to work out an action plan on commercial utilization of the old Rishikesh railway station as suggested by Uttarakhand CM.

Earlier this year, the new Yog Nagri Rishikesh railway station was opened for the public. The railway station has been set up under the Rishikesh-Karnprayag railway line project of the national transporter. The newly opened Yog Nagri Rishikesh railway station in Uttarakhand has been equipped with multiple modern and passenger-friendly facilities and amenities. Indian Railways Jammu-Tawi Express became the maiden train to arrive at this new railway station.

The Yog Nagri Rishikesh railway station is the first station of the 125 km long Yoganagari Rishikesh-Karnprayag railway line. The station is also expected to become an important part of the Char Dham Yatra. Compared to road journey, the rail travel time will be reduced by about half for Char Dham Yatra.