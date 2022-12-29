Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw lays foundation stone for Bhubaneswar Railway station, CM Patnaik to inaugurate new projects

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of East Coast Railway‘s Bhubaneswar Railway station on Thursday morning. The ceremony was attended by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Coal and Mines minister Prahlad Joshi. Vaishnaw also flagged off the Puri- Jaleswar-Puri passenger train at Bhubaneswar station.

As the day progresses, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be seen inaugurating the much-awaited Angul-Balaram new line. The Chief Minister will also flag off Sambalpur-Shalimar-Sambalpur Express from Angul in the presence of Vaishnaw, Pradhan, and Joshi.

Bhubaneswar Railway station redevelopment:

When redeveloped, Bhubaneswar Railway station will get a World-Class infrastructure. This is a part of the vision of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The project aims to create infrastructural facilities and amenities for the railway passengers throughout India. This is going to be one of the very important projects, as Vaishnaw stressed on early compilation and execution of work. The station premise will redevelop at a total cost of Rs 308 crores. The redevelopment of this project is slated to be completed within a time frame of 24 months.

Angul-Balaram new line project

The new Angul-Balaram new line project will provide facilities for the transportation of freight, especially coal to the different industries and power houses of the country. The move opens additional revenue generation for the nation.

Puri-Jaleswar-Puri Passenger Train service

The 08416/08415 Puri-Jaleswar-Puri Passenger Train service will fulfill the needs of the travelling passengers. The train will provide facilities to the public and from one place to another. The train will leave Puri at 13:15 hours towards Jaleshwar and will leave Jaleshwar at 04:50 hours towards Puri.

Sambalpur-Shalimar-Sambalpur Express

The 20832/20831 Sambalpur-Shalimar-Sambalpur Tri-Weekly Express via Talcher and Bhadrak will leave Sambalpur at 19:10 hours towards Shalimar. The train will run on Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

From Shalimar, the train will leave at 21:25 hours towards Sambalpur. The train will run on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.