Railway Minister lays foundation stone for second entry, circulating area of Indian Railways Cuttack station

Indian Railways to improve passenger amenities and provide convenience to passengers in Odisha! Today, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw laid the foundation stone of the second entry and circulating area of Cuttack railway station. With the development of the second entry as well as the circulating area of Cuttack railway station, railway passengers will be able to enjoy various benefits which include wider approach road to the railway station, better parking facilities for vehicles with pickup and drop service, terminal building with facilities such as ticket counters, escalator, lift, lounge, restaurant, etc. Besides, an LHB train has been flagged off from Bhubaneshwar station.

Yesterday, the Railway Minister along with Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan flagged off Puri – Hatia – Puri Tapaswini Express with Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches. The train made its inaugural run from Bhubaneshwar railway station. The new Puri – Hatia – Puri Tapaswini Express train boasts comfortable seats for a better ride experience, enhanced safety features such as CCTV, use of fire retardant materials, etc., aesthetic modular interiors with more seating capacities.

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar railway station of the Khurda road division has been certified as “Eat Right Station”, according to East Coast Railways. The certificate has been granted to the station for providing high-quality, nutritious food to railway passengers. The “Eat Right Station” certificate was awarded to the station after the conclusion of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) empanelled 3rd Party Audit Agency with ratings from 1 to 5. Odisha’s Bhubaneswar railway station achieved a 4-star rating, which indicates exemplary efforts made by the Indian Railways authorities at Bhubaneswar station in ensuring that safe and hygienic food is provided to passengers. The catering stalls at the station are provided with a Food license certificate. Also, the vendors at the station are having medical fitness certificates.