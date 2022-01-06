Railway Minister inaugurates coaching complex in Lucknow; flags off Indian Railways Gomti Nagar-Kamakhya Express

Recently, the Railway Ministry had said that the North Eastern Railway zone, primarily being a passenger-oriented system, has positioned itself as one of the prominent zonal railways in the Indian Railways network.

Indian Railways’ upgradation in UP! Today, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav inaugurated the terminal facilities and coaching complex along with the newly constructed second entrance at North Eastern Railways’ Gomti Nagar railway station in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Apart from the terminal facilities and coaching complex, the new weekly express train between Gomtinagar and Kamakhya has been flagged off as well. Besides, Vaishnav inspected the maintenance work of trains in the newly constructed coaching complex as well as the construction works that are being carried out at Gomti Nagar railway station. Take a look at the pics below, Railway Minister reviewing facilities at Gomti Nagar railway station:

Recently, the Railway Ministry had said that the North Eastern Railway zone, primarily being a passenger-oriented system, has positioned itself as one of the prominent zonal railways in the Indian Railways network in providing faster, safe, secure, reliable and comfortable transportation facilities to railway passengers during the year 2021. According to the ministry, during 2021, gauge conversion of 47 km, doubling and electrification of 101 km, electrification of 406 km have been commissioned. Also, coach maintenance facilities have been established at Ballia and Ghazipur. As many as six ROBs have been completed as well.

The Railway Ministry said more than 75 per cent of North Eastern Railway routes have been electrified and the zonal railway would become almost 100 per cent electrified railway zone by the end of the year 2022. According to the Railway Ministry, various passenger amenities have been made available across the North Eastern Railway zone in 2021, which includes 24 escalators at 10 different railway stations, as many as 22 lifts at eight different railway stations. Also, 47 railway stations across the zone have been developed into Adarsh stations. Additionally, Wi-Fi facility has been provided in all the 295 eligible railway stations, the ministry said.