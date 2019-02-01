Railway Budget 2019: Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel

Railway Budget 2019: In just a duration of 18 months, the new train set has been manufactured by Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai at a cost of Rs 97 crore.

Railway Budget 2019: Train 18, now called the Vande Bharat Express, will offer three key benefits to Indian Railways passengers. Being seen as the future of railway travel in India, the Vande Bharat Express will give Indian Railways passengers “world-class experience with speed, service and safety”. That’s the announcement made by Union Finance and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in his Railway Budget 2019 speech. According to Goyal, Train 18 or Vande Bharat Express is the first indigenously developed and manufactured semi high-speed train. It is a “major leap” in wholly developed technology by India’s engineers, he said, adding that with subsequent manufacturing of more train sets there will be an impetus for ‘Make in India’ and job creation.

The semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express will travel between New Delhi and Varanasi. With the commencement of this new train, the travel time will be reduced significantly. The new Train 18 will take approximately 8 hours to complete the journey. A recent press release issued by the Railway Ministry stated that Vande Bharat Express is the next major leap for Indian Railways, since the introduction of Rajdhani Express trains, in terms of speed and convenience. In just a duration of 18 months, the new train set has been manufactured by Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai at a cost of Rs 97 crore.

The ‘Make in India’ train is being provided with 16 coaches, out of which 14 will be Chair Car coaches and the remaining 2 will be Executive Class Chair Car coaches. It is also being equipped with several ‘State of the Art’ passenger amenities including CCTV cameras, on-board wifi entertainment, GPS based passenger information system, bio-vacuum toilets, rotating chairs in executive class etc. Additionally, the train is also going to have the provision of Divyang-friendly facilities.

Goyal also said that it was the safest year recorded by Indian Railways, in its history. The overall capital expenditure programme for Indian Railways has been pegged at Rs 1.58 lakh crore.