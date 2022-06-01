Railway boost to India-Bangladesh relations! New Jalpaiguri-Dhaka Mitali Express train flagged off

New Jalpaiguri-Dhaka Cantonment Mitali Express: Indian Railways gives new strength to India-Bangladesh relations! Today, Railway Minister of India Ashwini Vaishnaw and Railway Minister of Bangladesh Md. Nurul Islam Sujan flagged off Train Number 13132 Mitali Express train service, connecting New Jalpaiguri and Dhaka Cantt. railway stations through video conferencing. The train service is expected to take around nine hours and cover a distance of over 513 kilometres between New Jalpaiguri and Dhaka Cantonment railway stations. The new Mitali Express train service will travel through the newly inaugurated Haldibari – Chilahati rail route. The New Jalpaiguri – Dhaka Cantonment Mitali Express train service will provide several benefits. Take a look at some of the key benefits:

1) Resuming traffic on the main line route that existed before the partition

2) Increase in regional connectivity

3) Development of tourism in North Bengal

4) Increase in economic activity on both sides of the border

5) Rapid increase in business activity leading to increased socio-economic development

6) Promoting regional connectivity among SAARC countries

The train is comprised of four air-conditioned cabin coaches as well as four air-conditioned chair cars, and it is being operated by a diesel engine. The New Jalpaiguri – Dhaka Cantonment Mitali Express train in the early days will be a bi-weekly service. The train will leave New Jalpaiguri railway station every Thursday and Monday, while from neighbouring Dhaka, the train will depart on Friday and Thursday. At the New Jalpaiguri station, platform number IA has been readied and the Mitali Express train will start from this point and also, there will be immigration and customs services available. The new train service will give a boost to tourism between the two countries. Also, there are plans to develop hospitals, shopping malls, and low-cost hotels in the area which will help people to move around the stations.