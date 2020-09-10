Railway Board structure revised! Here’s the work distribution of Indian Railways’ board members

The organizational structure of Indian Railways ’ Railway Board has been revised.

Railway Board structure revised! The organizational structure of Indian Railways’ Railway Board has been revised. As per the decision taken by the Cabinet on 24 December, last year as well as ACC’s approval on the restructuring of the board on functional lines, the Railway Board’s composition has been revised recently. The newly revised structure of the board of Indian Railways would now be as – Railway Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO)- CRB, Railway Board Member (Infrastructure), Railway Board Member (Traction and Rolling Stock), Railway Board Member (Operations and Business Development), Railway Board Member (Finance). Here, take a look at the organization structure of the revised Railway Board:

Railway Minister

Followed by the Minister of State of Railways,

Followed by the Railway Board Chairman and CEO- CRB

Under the Railway Board Chairman, there will be Railway Board Member Operations and Business Development, Railway Board Member Infrastructure, Railway Board Member Finance, Railway Board Member Traction and Rolling Stock

Under Railway Board Member Operations and Business Development, there will be AM/Traffic Transportation, followed by PED/TTM, PED /Chg, AM/T&C, AM/C, followed by AM/Marketing and Business Development

Under Railway Board Member lnfrastructure, there will be AM/Works, AM/CE, PED (Bridge), AM/Tele, AM (Signal), PED/Signal, PED/Signal, AM/L&A, PED/SD, AM/RE

Under Railway Board Member Finance, there will be AM/Finance, AM/Budget, Sr. Economic Adviser, AM/Revenue, PED/Accounts

Under Railway Board Member Traction and Rolling stock, there will be AM/PU, AM/Mech. Engg, AM/EnHM, AM(Traction), PED/EE(RS), AM/RS

Here is the distribution of work to be handled by the Railway Board Members:

Chairman Railway Board and CEO: Human Resources, Security, Safety, Health, Infrastructure, Planning, Vigilance, Efficiency, Research, Heritage, Secretary’s Branches, Public Relations, Transformation Cell, Corporate co-ordination.

Railway Board Member Infrastructure: Works, Civil Engineering, Bridges, Signal and Telecom, Land and Amenities, Station Development, Railway Electrification

Railway Board Member Traction and Rolling Stock: Mechanical Workshops, Production Units, Locomotives, Train sets, Coaches, Environment and House Keeping, Traction Distribution, Electrical Maintenance of Coaching Stock, Renewable Energy, Power Supply, Materials Management

Railway Board Member Operations and Business Development: Coaching, Traffic Transportation, Commercial, Non-Fare Revenue, Tourism and Catering, Marketing and Business Development, IT

Railway Board Member Finance: Accounts, Finance, Budget, Revenue, Stat. and Econ, Economic Unit