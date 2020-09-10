Railway Board structure revised! Here’s the work distribution of Indian Railways’ board members

As per the decision taken by the Cabinet on 24 December, last year as well as ACC's approval on the restructuring of the board on functional lines, the Railway Board's composition has been revised recently.
Railway Board structure revised! The organizational structure of Indian Railways’ Railway Board has been revised. As per the decision taken by the Cabinet on 24 December, last year as well as ACC’s approval on the restructuring of the board on functional lines, the Railway Board’s composition has been revised recently. The newly revised structure of the board of Indian Railways would now be as – Railway Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO)- CRB, Railway Board Member (Infrastructure), Railway Board Member (Traction and Rolling Stock), Railway Board Member (Operations and Business Development), Railway Board Member (Finance). Here, take a look at the organization structure of the revised Railway Board:
- Railway Minister
- Followed by the Minister of State of Railways,
- Followed by the Railway Board Chairman and CEO- CRB
- Under the Railway Board Chairman, there will be Railway Board Member Operations and Business Development, Railway Board Member Infrastructure, Railway Board Member Finance, Railway Board Member Traction and Rolling Stock
- Under Railway Board Member Operations and Business Development, there will be AM/Traffic Transportation, followed by PED/TTM, PED /Chg, AM/T&C, AM/C, followed by AM/Marketing and Business Development
- Under Railway Board Member lnfrastructure, there will be AM/Works, AM/CE, PED (Bridge), AM/Tele, AM (Signal), PED/Signal, PED/Signal, AM/L&A, PED/SD, AM/RE
- Under Railway Board Member Finance, there will be AM/Finance, AM/Budget, Sr. Economic Adviser, AM/Revenue, PED/Accounts
- Under Railway Board Member Traction and Rolling stock, there will be AM/PU, AM/Mech. Engg, AM/EnHM, AM(Traction), PED/EE(RS), AM/RS
Here is the distribution of work to be handled by the Railway Board Members:
- IRCTC special trains: Indian Railways RPF disrupts illegal software “Real Mango” used to corner reservations
- Good news for passengers! Indian Railways to upgrade non-AC Sleeper & General class coaches to AC coaches
- Boon for farmers! Indian Railways to launch India's second Kisan Rail between Andhra Pradesh & Delhi; details
Chairman Railway Board and CEO: Human Resources, Security, Safety, Health, Infrastructure, Planning, Vigilance, Efficiency, Research, Heritage, Secretary’s Branches, Public Relations, Transformation Cell, Corporate co-ordination.
Railway Board Member Infrastructure: Works, Civil Engineering, Bridges, Signal and Telecom, Land and Amenities, Station Development, Railway Electrification
Railway Board Member Traction and Rolling Stock: Mechanical Workshops, Production Units, Locomotives, Train sets, Coaches, Environment and House Keeping, Traction Distribution, Electrical Maintenance of Coaching Stock, Renewable Energy, Power Supply, Materials Management
Railway Board Member Operations and Business Development: Coaching, Traffic Transportation, Commercial, Non-Fare Revenue, Tourism and Catering, Marketing and Business Development, IT
Railway Board Member Finance: Accounts, Finance, Budget, Revenue, Stat. and Econ, Economic Unit
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.