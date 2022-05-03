Railway Board Chairman reviews functioning of Unified Command & Control Centre at Mumbai Central

Unified Command and Control Centre: Recently, Chairman and CEO, Railway Board V.K. Tripathi visited Indian Railways’ Unified Command and Control Centre (UCCC) at Divisional Railway Manager’s (DRM) office, Mumbai Central. According to a press release issued by the Western Railway zone, Tripathi inspected the Unified Command and Control Centre, Mumbai Central, thoroughly and also appreciated the advanced technology. The CEO also appreciated the functioning of the command centre which enables easy data collection, data monitoring as well as helps in taking real time decisions, improving safety and resource optimization.

Addressing the gathering, the Railway Board Chairman said that the national transporter is progressing at a fast pace and is immensely contributing to the development of the nation. Indian Railways have electrified 80 per cent of its entire network and soon, it will accomplish the target of 100 per cent electrification. Tripathi also informed that Indian Railways had achieved the highest ever performance in the previous financial year in terms of Doubling, Gauge Conversion, New Line, Electrification, etc. Besides, Indian Railways had achieved a 15 per cent growth in freight loading in fiscal 2021-22, which is the highest ever growth in freight loading in a financial year. The CEO apprised that there is no paucity of funds and the national transporter is getting full support from the Central Government to complete its projects.

The Railway Board Chairman was accompanied by Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager of the Central Railway zone; Prakash Butani, General Manager (in-charge), the Western Railway, Principal Heads of the Departments, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Mumbai Central Division as well as other senior railway officials of the Western Railway zone. Last year, this state-of-the-art Unified Command and Control Centre was introduced by Indian Railways in order to give a boost to the Modi government’s ‘Digital India’ initiative.