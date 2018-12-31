Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani retires; V K Yadav to take over the charge in New Year

General Manager, South Central Railway, V K Yadav has been appointed the national transporter’s senior-most bureaucrat by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani retired on Monday, despite strong indications that the Narendra Modi government could grant him an extension, according to an official order. General Manager, South Central Railway, V K Yadav has been appointed the national transporter’s senior-most bureaucrat by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. Yadav belongs to the 1980 batch of the Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers.

He started his career as an assistant electrical engineer in February, 1982. Lohani was appointed chairman of the Railway Board after A K Mital resigned in August last year following the derailment of the Kaifiyat Express near Auriya in Uttar Pradesh.