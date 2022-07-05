RailRestro expands services across India, provides regional cuisines at railway stations

Foodtech startup company, RailRestro, has announced its decision to expand its services to 100 new locations. The company will now cater to around 450 stations across the country and will also provide regional cuisines to passengers through online food delivery. Speaking about it, Manish Chandra, the company’s founder and director said, “The organisation will be expanding its services. Earlier, our facilities were available to passengers at only approximately 350 railway stations in India. But now, with IRCTC’s authorization, the food delivery service partner will expand its facilities to over 450 railway stations.”

Among the locations where the company has expanded its services include Bengaluru, Pune, Vadodara, Secundrabad, New Jalpaiguri, Guwahati, Bikaner, Coimbatore, among others. Chandra further added that apart from this, the company will also provide regional delicacies, which include North Indian, South Indian, Jain, Rajasthani, Chinese, Continental, among others.

According to the company, the decision was taken to promote all types of regional cuisines through railway stations. It said that the step will also help regional food get recognition at the world level and also promote India’s strong culture.

The company will also provide tea and milk services to passengers at various stations. The decision will help solve the problem of a number of passengers who find it tough to get milk and tea, which are hygienic for children.

Passengers can enjoy these services sitting comfortably in their trains by ordering through ail Restro App or or by calling on (+91) 8102202203. While the company will also accept the payment through online mode, the company will offer all services in a contactless manner to prevent the spread of the Covid virus and maintain health and safety regulations.