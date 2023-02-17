Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo Service: South Central Railway launches first parcel train

To provide seamless movement of parcels, Indian Railways, and India Posts have officially launched their joint parcel service – Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo Service. In this context, the South Central Railway (SCR) has commenced its first Parcel Train Service under Joint Parcel Product (JPP) concept namely ‘Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo Service’.

Also Read: Vande Bharat Express: Chennai-based factory receives budgetary allotment of Rs 15,428 cr, to produce 30 rakes in FY 2023-24

The parcel train departed from Kacheguda railway station and will reach Hazrat Nizamuddin station. It is carrying parcel consignments including 15 tonnes of Cadbury chocolates from Renigunta.

#RailPost #GatiShakti Express #Cargo Service starts from #Kacheguda



👉A joint collaboration btw #IndianRailways and #IndiaPost to provide door-to-door parcel service to the customer.



👉SCR commenced its first Parcel Train Service under Joint Parcel Product concept pic.twitter.com/D2W0xfXrrC — South Central Railway (@SCRailwayIndia) February 17, 2023

In a similar incident, the Delhi division of the Northern Railways also commenced Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo Service from ICOD Okhla on Thursday.

In consonance with ‘Gati Shakti Master Plan’ to provide seamless solutions for movement of parcels, Indian Railways and Department of Posts have collaborated and evolved a Joint Parcel Product (JPP), the Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo. pic.twitter.com/zIJwwiL9iS — Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) February 16, 2023

This is an initiative of a partnership between Indian Railways and India Posts to provide smooth logistics for the services sector in the country. It aims at providing door-to-door parcel service for parcel customers.

Also Read: Strides of growth! Indian Railways marks record production of LHB coach, locomotives in FY 2022-23

A pilot weekly service was launched on March 31, 2022, from Surat to Varanasi by attaching a VPU to Tapti Ganga Express. Later, in the Union Budget 2022-23, the Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo Service was first announced. At present, the Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo Service is plying on four routes – Delhi to Kolkata, Bangalore to Guwahati, Surat to Muzaffarpur, and Hyderabad to Hazrat Nizamuddin.

Highlights:-

Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo Service: India Post and Indian Railways' Joint Parcel Product (JPP), a streamlined and efficient cargo movement service!#Hungry4Cargo pic.twitter.com/BpOBqJm08J — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 16, 2023

The highlights of ‘Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo Service’ are (a)Pick-up and delivery at customer premises, (b) Palletization -Transportation through covered and sealed boxes, (c) Semi-mechanized handling, (d) Timetabled service, (e) Insurance at 0.05 percent of the declared value of the cargo for loss, (f) damage and deterioration, and (g) Integrated Parcel Way Bill.

Both railways and India Posts have upgraded their infrastructure such as tools, machinery and handling equipment, and storage space for optimum use. It also develops specially designed Fold type boxes, Envelope boxes, Mesh type boxes, and Bubble Guard boxes made up of aluminum and lightweight material.