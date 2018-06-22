Rail passengers in Maharashtra, beware! Indian Railways to start acting against those who violate plastic ban

Western Railway chief spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar said that its had formed teams to implement the ban and fines would be levied on violators.

The Railways today said that it would initiate action against those violating the Maharashtra government’s plastic ban which comes into effect from Saturday.

“We are in touch with state government agencies to enforce the ban. After getting the nod of state authorities, we will start penalising passengers who are in possession of banned plastic items,” Central Railway Chief Commercial Manager Shailendra Kumar told PTI.

He added that WR, under the Swachh Bharat Mission, had installed plastic bottle crusher machines at several stations to dispose of plastic waste in an environment-friendly manner.

Both WR and CR, along with IRCTC, plan to install such crushing machines at more stations and inside coaches as well, officials said.

Shriprakash Kedia, a member of the Divisional Railway Users Consultative committee (DRUCC) at Central Railway, however, said that the Railways should make adequate announcements before beginning to levy fines on those violating the plastic ban.

The Maharashtra government, on March 23, had issued a notification imposing a ban on manufacture, use, sale, distribution and storage of all plastic materials, including one-time use bags, spoons, plates, PET and PETE bottles and thermocol items.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, as part of the ban, will levy a fine of Rs 5,000 for the first offence, Rs 1,000 fine for the second one and Rs 25,000 fine for every subsequent violation.