Rail Ministry and C-DOT join hands for modernization of Telecommunications in Indian Railways; details

Indian Railways and C-DOT join hands for public safety and security services! Recently, the Ministry of Railways and the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the modernization of Telecommunications in the Indian Railways network. According to the Railway Ministry, it will provide indigenous affordable telecom equipment as well as services for train operations. According to C-DOT, which is the premier Telecom R&D centre of the Indian government, the MoU has been signed for establishing a robust collaborative working partnership in order to meet the emerging requirements of the national transporter with indigenous Telecom technologies and innovative solutions.

Last year, C-DOT and RailTel Corporation of India Limited, a PSU under the Ministry of Railways, signed an MoU as part of the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, with the objective of working together in the diverse areas of Telecom with a major focus on the expansion and modernization of Communication Networks across the country. The Centre for Development of Telematics has indigenously designed various cutting-edge Telecom technologies spanning Switching, Wireless, Optical, Network Management as well as Security domains and innovative solutions that are deployed successfully in national networks including the ones of strategic importance.

Earlier this year on February 25, C-DOT had bagged three awards at a virtual ceremony of the 12th Annual Aegis Graham Bell Awards for its indigenously designed and developed innovative Telecom solutions in multiple categories. According to the Ministry of Communications, the Centre was declared the top winner in three different categories:

1) Indigenous Platform of Early Warning for Disaster Management as well as Preparedness based on ITU’s Common Alerting Protocol in the category of “Tech for Social Good”

2) C-DOT SAMVAD – for Secure Messaging and Calling Solution

3) C-DOT Quarantine Alert System in the “Preventive measures to combat Covid 19” category