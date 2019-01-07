Rail Kumbh Seva mobile app: Know about trains and stations; 5 facts about Indian Railways new app for devotees

Rail Kumbh Seva Mobile App’ – will assist people arriving at Allahabad for the Kumbh Mela.

Kumbh Mela 2019: Indian Railways is taking several steps to cater to the rush of passengers for Kumbh Mela that starts later this month. In the latest development, the North Central Railway (NCR) zone of Indian Railways has launched a mobile application – ‘Rail Kumbh Seva Mobile App’ – which will assist people arriving at Allahabad for the Kumbh Mela. The mass Hindu pilgrimage is starting from January 15 of this month. According to a PTI report, the application will help devotees navigate through the city of Allahabad and the mela grounds. From introducing special train services to using Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technology for crowd control at railway stations to painting the railway stations, a slew of initiatives are underway by Indian Railways for Kumbh Mela 2019. Now the new app introduced by NCR will add as a digital aid for helping tourists in the city. Here’s everything you need to know about the new ‘Rail Kumbh Seva Mobile App’:

1. The mobile app named ‘Rail Kumbh Seva Mobile App’ will provide information regarding all the ‘Mela special’ trains that will be running during the festive period.

2. Amit Malviya, public relation officer of NCR was quoted in the report saying that the app will provide a link to the user to buy both unreserved and reserved train tickets. This app will provide valuable information to the devotees, tourists and other passengers who will visit Allahabad. It is intended to place all this information on the fingertips of passengers making it convenient for users to access it at any time and any place.

3. Through the app, users will not only get to know their current location, but will also be able to reach all railway stations, mela zones, major hotels, bus stations and other facilities within the Allahabad city.

4. The app will also provide information about passenger amenities available at the railway stations, namely, parking lots, refreshment rooms, waiting rooms, book stall, food plaza, ATMs and train enquiry.

5. The app is also inclusive of archive features. A photo gallery, containing pictures of previous Kumbh Melas can also be viewed and accessed through the application.

For smooth functioning and regulation in the Kumbh Mela, Indian Railways is also working in close coordination with the state administration. To provide comfortable and hassle-free movement of passengers, many infrastructure projects including a new platform, a foot-over bridge and sky walks are being built. The Rail Kumbh Seva Mobile app will facilitate the dissemination of information to railway passengers and others travelling to the event.