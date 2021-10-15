Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana: Indian Railways awards trainees with self-employment toolkits & certificates

The Modi government's Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana program empowers local youth by offering entry-level training in industry-relevant skills through Railway Training Institutes.

Indian Railways’ Banaras Locomotive Works recently distributed self-employment toolkits and certificates to trainees under Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana. This was to mark the culmination of the 100-hour training program organized by the Production Unit for the training of the first batch, in Technical Trades viz. Machinist, Electrician, Fitter and Welder, under Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana program. In total, 54 trainees received toolkits as well as certificates at an event organized on 13 October 2021. The Modi government’s Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana program empowers local youth by offering entry-level training in industry-relevant skills through Railway Training Institutes.

According to the Railway Ministry, this program seeks to take forward the vision of the Prime Minister to give confidence to India’s youth, as a part of 75 years of Azadi Ka Mahotsav. The Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana program is under the aegis of the PMKVY scheme of the government to achieve the vision of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. Under this, 50,000 Youths in total will be trained over three years period in 75 Railway Training Institutes, spread all across the country.

Indian Railways’ Production Unit- Banaras Locomotive Works has been entrusted as the nodal agency for the RKVY program’s implementation. The ministry further said course content and Assessment procedure for Training has been developed by this Production Unit. For the RKVY program, the selection of trainees is done through open advertisement and a transparent short-listing mechanism. Trainees of this program have undergone 100 hours of practical and theoretical training. All trainees, subsequent to training, have undergone a standardized assessment. Besides, successful trainees are awarded certificates.

A unique initiative has been taken by Banaras Locomotive Works to provide toolkits relevant to trainees’ trade to all successful trainees. This toolkit, according to the ministry, will help trainees to enhance their skills and self-confidence. Additionally, this toolkit will also help trainees to use their learnings, capacity for self-employment, and employability in various industries.