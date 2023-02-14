Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana: How this Indian Railways’ initiative is empowering youth – 15,000 candidates trained so far

Aiming to empower India’s youth by offering relevant skills for entry level training in industry, as part of 75 years of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Indian Railways has imparted technical training in various trades to enhance their employability and entrepreneurship under Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana

According to the Ministry of Railways, as many as 23,181 candidates have been enrolled under the Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana (RKVY) so far and 15,665 candidates have completed their training successfully.

The training commenced in September, 2021 across India. Earlier Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the vision of skill development is an integral part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of empowering youth of the nation. Under this scheme, 50 thousand youths will be trained in total.

The ministry said: “Under this scheme, the training is imparted in fourteen (14) industry relevant technical trades such as electrician, welder, machinist, fitter etc. at 94 training locations which are generally spread across more than one state/ Union Territory including remote locations spread over Indian Railways.”

In order to empower youth by providing them entry level skill training in railway training institutes, Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana has been notified on Indian Railways.

The candidates across from the country can participate in the training programme, which is provided free of cost to the candidates.

As per the Railway Ministry, a dedicated website has been developed for monitoring RKVY. The ministry said that under this scheme there is no provision of providing employment.

However, Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana is a skill development programme for the unemployed youths to skill them with technical training in various trades that could enhance their employability and entrepreneurship.

According to the ministry, Banaras Loco Works, Varanasi has been nominated as the nodal PU for coordinating and organizing the skill development program under RKVY. The curriculum for this training under the Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana has been developed by Banaras Locomotive Works.