Rail freight up 8.75% for most commodities

By: | Published: November 1, 2018 3:52 AM

Indian Railways on Wednesday increased freight rates by 8.75% for major commodities such as coal, iron and steel, iron ore and raw materials for steel plants.

The transporter also increased haulage charges of containers by 5%.

Indian Railways on Wednesday increased freight rates by 8.75% for major commodities such as coal, iron and steel, iron ore and raw materials for steel plants.This could possibly lead to a spike in inflation.

However, the freight rates for ‘essential goods’ including food grains, flours, pulses, fertilisers, salt and sugar have not been increased, keeping in mind farmers and the common man. Also, the freight rates of cement and petroleum (including diesel) have not been increased.

The transporter also increased haulage charges of containers by 5%. Freight rates for other small goods have been increased by 8.75%.
The transporter expects an additional revenue generation of Rs 3,344 crore for the revised freight rates.

