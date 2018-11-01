Rail freight up 8.75% for most commodities

Indian Railways on Wednesday increased freight rates by 8.75% for major commodities such as coal, iron and steel, iron ore and raw materials for steel plants.
Indian Railways on Wednesday increased freight rates by 8.75% for major commodities such as coal, iron and steel, iron ore and raw materials for steel plants.This could possibly lead to a spike in inflation.
However, the freight rates for ‘essential goods’ including food grains, flours, pulses, fertilisers, salt and sugar have not been increased, keeping in mind farmers and the common man. Also, the freight rates of cement and petroleum (including diesel) have not been increased.
The transporter also increased haulage charges of containers by 5%. Freight rates for other small goods have been increased by 8.75%.
The transporter expects an additional revenue generation of Rs 3,344 crore for the revised freight rates.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.